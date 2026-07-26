Perm nuclear submarine to be armed with Tsirkon missile system

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Perm nuclear-powered submarine that will come into service in the Russian Navy this year, will be the first to be armed with the Tsirkon hypersonic system, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"By the end of the year, we plan to commission 21 more vessels into the Navy, including the first nuclear-powered submarine cruiser armed with the Tsirkon hypersonic missile system. This is the Perm submarine of the Yasen-M class. It is also planned to complete the repair and modernization of the nuclear-powered cruiser Admiral Nakhimov and the Leopard cruiser submarine," he reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin.