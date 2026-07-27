More than 600 US service members injured since Iran operation began in February — media

NEW YORK, July 27. /TASS/. A total of 624 US service members have been injured since the start of the Israeli and US operation against Iran on February 28, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing Pentagon data.

The newspaper said the Pentagon began publishing casualty statistics on a dedicated webpage on July 7, when a new phase of escalation began following the collapse of the ceasefire.

According to the updated figures, the official number of US service members injured since July 7 stands at 207.