North Korea to hold military parade marking 73rd anniversary of Korean War armistice

PYONGYANG, July 27. /TASS/. North Korea will celebrate the 73rd anniversary of the victory in the Fatherland Liberation War on Monday.

While the official program of festivities has not been made public, it is known that Pyongyang will host a military parade and a concert on Monday.

On this day in previous years, solemn meetings, rallies, and mass demonstrations were held, as youth dance groups performed, and other commemorative evens took place. Traditionally, the country’s officials, servicemen, and residents lay flowers at memorials and monuments to participants in the 1950-1953 war.

Streets and squares in central Pyongyang are decorated with national flags, slogans, and festive banners for the holiday, as the media release materials commemorating the armed conflict and feats of the Korean People’s Army and highlighting the significance of the victory for the country’s history.