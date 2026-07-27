MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Alexey Pushkov, chairman of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Commission on Information Policy, called this generation of politicians in the West arrogant and ill-educated, one that does not think about the impact from their actions.

"There is no cooperation [with Europe] now. A new self-complacent, arrogant, and ill-educated generation with no knowledge of history has come to power in the West. It believes it should - and can - impose its will on Russia. And it does not think about the consequences at all," he argued in an interview with TASS.

A return to previous relations can only happen if the ruling elites in Europe change, he added.