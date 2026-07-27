Iranian diplomat says all Kiev supporters responsible for Ukraine’s aggression

TEHRAN, July 27. /TASS/. All those who support Ukraine must bear responsibility for Kiev’s aggressive actions, including a strike on an Iranian ship in the Caspian Sea, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"Undoubtedly, all parties that identify themselves as supporters of the Ukrainian regime to any extent must be held responsible in this matter. In fact, the behavior of the Ukrainian president is similar to what anarchists did before World War I, when they carried out demonstrative and highly dangerous actions that affected the whole of Europe," he told a news conference.

Baghaei called on "those behind Zelensky to try to better control him," warning that otherwise his actions could have consequences for the entire world.

On July 25, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that Ukraine had carried out a strike on an Iranian merchant ship in the Caspian Sea, killing one crew member.