US demands IDF withdraws from Gaza, Lebanon, Syria — TV

TEL AVIV, July 27. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed the ministers of his government that the United States is insisting on the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria, indicating that he intends to refuse Washington's demand, Israel's Channel 13 television reported, citing a source.

According to the source, Washington has made it clear that it is interested in a "series of withdrawals" of Israeli troops on these three fronts. However, the television channel did not specify whether the matter concerns a partial or full withdrawal of troops.

Channel 13 noted that Netanyahu stated his "intention to resist" the demand of the American administration. "I will tell them no," the television channel quoted the prime minister as saying.

At the weekly Israeli government meeting on July 26, Netanyahu announced that he plans to fly to the United States on Monday for a meeting with American leader Donald Trump and to attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham (included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists).