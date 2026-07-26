Ukrainian government based on neo-Nazi, extreme nationalist ideology, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The ideology of the Ukrainian government is based on the principles of neo-Nazism and extreme nationalism, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Navy service members.

"In other words, it is a regime based on the ideology of neo-Nazism and extreme nationalism. Nationalism, by its nature, is not about one's own nation alone, it is directed against others. Patriotism is about one's homeland, not against anyone else. Nationalism, however, is centered on itself and, above all, against others. That is the ideological foundation of today's Ukrainian government," the president said.