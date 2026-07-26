Russia is fielding small warships armed with modern weapons — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Russia is fielding small-displacement warships equipped with modern weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Russian Navy service members.

The president highlighted that the "mosquito fleet" (a force of small, heavily armed naval vessels - TASS) has always existed, with the key difference being the technologies it employs.

"We are fielding, and have long had, small-displacement, low-tonnage warships equipped with modern weapons," the president said, adding that Kalibr land-attack cruise missiles are essentially launched from small boats.