Lavrov supports Africa's sovereignty in all dimensions — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, at a meeting with African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Bankole Adeoye, expressed support for achieving full African sovereignty, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Sergey Lavrov pointed out the readiness of the Russian side to assist in achieving the full sovereignty of the African continent in all its dimensions," the ministry said in a statement.

The officials discussed prospects for increasing multifaceted cooperation between Russia and the African Union, "with a focus on the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit in Moscow in October."

"We confirmed our mutual commitment to coordinating efforts, including at the UN, on key global and regional issues, with Africans themselves playing a leading role in determining ways to resolve crises in Africa," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.