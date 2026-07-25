Russian-Kazakh relations are of strategic nature — Putin

OMSK, July 25 /TASS/. The relations between Russia and Kazakhstan are developing successfully and are of strategic nature, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

On Saturday, Putin arrived in the Siberian city of Omsk where he is to take part in the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum. Before taking part in the forum’s events, he met with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"Our relations are developing," Putin said during the talks. "They are truly strategic, not in words but in nature.".