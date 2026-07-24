China adds 14 EU companies to export control list in response to 21st sanctions package

BEIJING, July 24. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have added 14 EU companies to the export control list in response to the 21st package of sanctions against Russia, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce reported.

"The European Union officially announced the introduction of its 21st package of sanctions against Russia, adding 14 companies from mainland China and Hong Kong to the sanctions list. In order to safeguard our country’s national security and interests, as well as to fulfill international obligations, including those regarding non-proliferation, in response to the aforementioned malicious actions by the European side, and in accordance with the provisions of legislative acts such as the Export Control Law of the People’s Republic of China, and the Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Export Control of Dual-Use Items, we have decided to include 14 entities from the EU <…> in the export control list," the report said.

China’s countermeasures will affect the companies Lafert S.p.A. and Garnet S.r.l. (Italy), Sindlhauser Materials GmbH, Rheinmetall AG, and Antraco Chemie-Handelsgesellschaft (Germany), InPACT S.A., III-V LAB, and Cavok UAS (France), Vigo Photonics S.A. and Politechnika Wroclawska (Poland), IHC Merwede Holding B.V. (Netherlands), TATRA TRUCKS a.s. (Czech Republic), Opticoelectron Group (Bulgaria), and Ekspla UAB (Lithuania), according to the ministry.

Beijing will not permit export operators to supply dual-use goods to the listed entities, the report said. Furthermore, Chinese authorities have prohibited foreign entities and individuals from transferring relevant Chinese-made products to the specified entities.

The decision takes effect on the day of its announcement, the ministry said.

Earlier, the EU included companies from China and several other countries in its 21st sanctions package against Russia. Brussels accuses them of supporting the Russian economy and military industry, or of helping Moscow circumvent European sanctions.