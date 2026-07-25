Ukraine attacked Donetsk People's Republic 24 times over day, injuring civilian

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. Ukraine attacked settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic 24 times over the past day, injuring a civilian, the department for documenting the war crimes of Ukraine of the administration of the head and government of the DPR said.

"24 facts of armed attacks by the armed formations of Ukraine were registered. Information was received about an injury of a civilian," it said in a statement.

Four residential buildings, trucks and cars, special equipment, and nine civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged during the enemy strikes.

It also said that it received information about two people who were injured on June 26 in Konstantinovka, and another, who was injured on July 24 in Gorlovka.

In total, the enemy fired 24 different munitions across the region.