Vance worried about possible escalation of US-Iran conflict — CNN

NEW YORK, July 26. /TASS/. US Vice President JD Vance has expressed concern at a meeting at the White House about a possible escalation of the military conflict with Iran, CNN quoted sources as saying.

It reported that on Friday, at a meeting with the participation of US President Donald Trump, Vance and General Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff voiced their concern about a potential escalation of the conflict. Caine said that the expansion would further deplete US ammunition stocks.

A Pentagon source confirmed to the broadcaster that the operation has been suspended.

The reason for the pause is unclear. According to CNN, the Persian Gulf countries appealed to the US administration to demonstrate restraint. Trump privately instructed US negotiators to continue contacts with Tehran, a source told the broadcaster.

Earlier, Trump said he was considering resuming full-scale hostilities against Iran and carrying out a "massive attack" on the Islamic Republic. Later, The New York Times reported, citing sources, that he decided to postpone escalation of the conflict.