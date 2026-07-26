MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. According to the plans of the new government, which was specially appointed to prepare for the winter, Ukraine plans to restore no more than 6 GW of generation, which, together with the remaining capacity, will not be enough to weather the cold winter, TASS calculations based on the Energy Ministry data show.

The capacity of Ukraine's energy system now stands at about 11-12 GW compared with the 18-19 GW required in winter. Even if the plans to restore 6 GW of generation are fully implemented, and there is no new damage to the power system, this will mean reaching 17-18 GW, which will not be enough in case of a severe cold weather.

Plans for the restoration of power facilities run until the end of the year, while increased generation capacities will be needed with the onset of the heating season no later than October.

Previously, it was planned to restore 4 GW of generation for the whole year, of which 2 GW in the first half of the year, 2 GW in the second. The new government’s plans to restore the energy system in the second half of 2026 were increased three times without outlining ways to achieve this.

Ukraine is also unable to cope with the creation of a decentralized generation network - only about 100 MW of capacity is commissioned per month on average, which means that at current pace, which depends on the supply of equipment from the EU, only about 0.6 GW of generation.