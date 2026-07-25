MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. There is evidence that France directly supports Ukrainian involvement in terrorist groups operating in African countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko told TASS.

"As for Ukrainian mercenaries and instructors, they are indeed present alongside the Islamists and separatists operating in Mali. Unfortunately, these forces are supported by France, and they are supported directly. France is likewise assisting Ukrainian involvement in the activities of extremist terrorist groups that are seeking to undermine the legitimate authorities of Mali and several other countries," he said.

Earlier, Borisenko told TASS that Ukrainian military personnel are already present in a number of African countries and are attempting to open a "second front" against Russia there.