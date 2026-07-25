Putin congratulates Russians on Navy Day

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked the sailors for their service and contribution to strengthening the country’s naval power.

"Fellow sailors, petty officers, midshipmen, and officers, dear citizens of Russia, today our country honors its valiant navy and all those who created its glory in different years and epochs. I thank all the military sailors for their service and contribution to strengthening the naval power of our country. Happy holidays to you and your loved ones! Happy Navy Day," he said in a video message.

He noted that the Russian Navy "through military triumphs and daily hard work, with brilliant scientific achievements, secured Russia the status of a great maritime power."