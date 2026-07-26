Borei-class submarines to serve Russia for next 40 years — Navy Commander

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Borei-class nuclear-powered submarines armed with Bulava missiles will serve Russia for the next 30 to 40 years, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"We are implementing all programs for the transition to the new generation of Borei-class submarines equipped with the Bulava sea-based ballistic missile. They will serve our state for the next 30 to 40 years, replacing the previous 667BDRM generation," he said on the program Military Acceptance (Voennaya Priyemka).