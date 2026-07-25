Fuel supply at Russian gas stations improves as several refineries complete maintenance

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The fuel supply situation at gas stations across Russia has improved as several oil refineries have completed maintenance, resulting in a better balance between supply and demand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, according to Izvestia.

"The situation is gradually stabilizing. A number of refineries have resumed operations, so the balance (between supply and demand) is now better. The situation at gas stations in terms of fuel supplies has improved significantly, including for agricultural producers. Northern deliveries are being fully ensured. Operations remain stable, with oil companies and vertically integrated companies supplying all the necessary volumes," Novak said.

On July 8, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a government meeting that the country's fuel supply difficulties were temporary and that Russia's energy sector had a substantial safety margin.

Fuel production in Russia has been partially reduced as a result of attacks on oil refineries, although the situation has been stabilized to some extent, according to a report by Novak. Against this backdrop, the Russian authorities have imposed a ban on gasoline and diesel exports, while imports of petroleum products are set to begin in July. Major oil companies are prioritizing fuel deliveries to regions served by independent fuel retailers.

Earlier, Novak told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel supplies to meet domestic demand, but panic buying had driven demand up by about 20%-30%. He noted that restructuring the logistics network to meet current needs would take some time.