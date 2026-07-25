Russian forces strike cargo ship, two tugboats at Nikolayev seaport

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian forces struck a cargo ship and two tugboats at the port of Nikolayev using Geran-4 Seeker drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said, releasing video footage of the strike.

"The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of strikes on a cargo ship and two tugboats at the Nikolayev seaport. A day earlier, unmanned systems units carried out the strikes using Geran-4 Seeker aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Objective monitoring confirmed the destruction of the cargo ship, which had been used to deliver military cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as two tugboats moored at the pier.