Russia to extend ban on gasoline exports until year-end — deputy premier

OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. The ban on gasoline exports from Russia will be extended until the end of the year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Regarding the ban on gasoline exports, we also made the decision to extend it for both manufacturers and non-manufacturers. Therefore, it will be extended until the end of the year," he told reporters.

The deputy premier added that diesel exports will be lifted "as the market rebounds."

Fuel production in Russia has been partially reduced as a result of attacks on oil refineries, although the situation has been stabilized to some extent, according to a report by Novak. Against this backdrop, the Russian authorities have imposed a ban on gasoline and diesel exports, while imports of petroleum products are set to begin in July. Major oil companies are prioritizing fuel deliveries to regions served by independent fuel retailers.

Earlier, Novak told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel supplies to meet domestic demand, but panic buying had driven demand up by about 20%-30%. He noted that restructuring the logistics network to meet current needs would take some time.