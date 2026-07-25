Russia to continue to convey its stance on Ukraine to partners — Kremlin spokesman

OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. Russia will continue to convey its stance about Ukraine to its partners, including by speaking about root causes of the conflict, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on earlier remarks by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the spokesman said: "Tokayev spoke on the Ukrainian topic multiple times. He has a consistent stance. It does not mean that we agree, but Kazakhstan is our closest partner, our closest ally," he told Rossiiskaya Gazeta.

"It means that we were not eloquent enough while explaining the root causes. We will continue doing it, and will double our efforts. Our partners need to know our stance. We will convey our stance to partners," Peskov added.