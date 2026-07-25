Difficult fuel supply situation persists in several Russian regions, especially Siberia

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. A difficult fuel supply situation persists in several Russian regions, particularly in Siberia, where supply issues are being addressed on a case-by-case basis, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters, according to Izvestia.

"The situation remains difficult in some regions, particularly in Siberia. At the federal headquarters level, together with the regions and companies, we are essentially resolving fuel supply issues on a case-by-case basis," Novak said.

He added that the Russian government is discussing additional fuel supplies to stabilize the situation in Siberian regions.

Novak noted that the government is paying particular attention to the fuel situation in Siberia, including the Altai Region, the Altai Republic, the Sakha (Yakutia) Republic, the Irkutsk Region, and the Trans-Baikal Region.

"At our most recent headquarters meeting, we discussed in detail what additional volumes could be supplied to these regions in order to stabilize the situation there more quickly," the deputy prime minister said.

Fuel production in Russia has been partially reduced as a result of attacks on oil refineries, although the situation has been stabilized to some extent, according to a report by Novak. Against this backdrop, the Russian authorities have imposed a ban on gasoline and diesel exports, while imports of petroleum products are set to begin in July. Major oil companies are prioritizing fuel deliveries to regions served by independent fuel retailers.

Earlier, Novak told TASS that Russia had accumulated sufficient fuel supplies to meet domestic demand, but panic buying had driven demand up by about 20%-30%. He noted that restructuring the logistics network to meet current needs would take some time.