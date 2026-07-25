Elon Musk calls himself ‘former trillionaire’

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk ironically called himself "former trillionaire" after his wealth declined to $719 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"(Former) trillionaire," Musk wrote on the X social network.

On June 12, Musk became the first person in the world whose net wealth exceeded $1 following the initial public offering of his company SpaceX. On June 24, his assets fell to $957 billion. Therefore, he held the trillionaire status for less than two weeks.