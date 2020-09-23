Su-30 fighter that crashed in Russia on Tuesday may have been hit during drills — source

TVER, September 23. /TASS/. A Su-30 fighter that crashed in Russia’s Tver Region on Tuesday may have been accidentally hit by another plane during military exercises, a source in the region’s emergency services informed TASS on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary data, the Su-30 was accidentally hit during the drills by another aircraft," the source said.

The Su-30 fighter crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight, the crew was forced to eject, the press service of the Western Military District informed on Tuesday, adding that the crew is in a satisfactory condition.

Su-30 is a multirole 4++ generation fighter jet for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.