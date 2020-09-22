Su-30 fighter crashes in Russia’s Tver Region

MOSCOW, September 22 /TASS/. A Su-30 fighter has crashed in Russia’s Tver Region during a planned training flight, the crew was forced to eject, the press service of the Western Military District informed.

"On September 22, a Su-30 jet of the Western Military District crashed during a planned training flight in the Tver Region. The crew has safely ejected. After landing, the pilots made contact," the message informs. The crew members have been evacuated to their air base. The press service that the jet had crashed in the forest area, there is no damage on the ground.

Su-30 is a multirole 4++ generation fighter jet for all-weather, air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.