MELITOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. The number of people killed during a Ukrainian drone attack on the coastal village of Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye Region has risen to 12 as the search and rescue effort in the area has been completed, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"Rescuers have completed the search and rescue effort in Kirillovka. Sadly, one more dead body was pulled from the rubble. This cruel attack left 19 civilians wounded and 12 killed," he wrote on the Max messenger.

Two people have been rescued, including one child.

The governor declared a mourning day in the Zaporozhye Region on July 26 in connection with the attack.

"The Kiev regime, ignoring all ethic norms, is deliberately killing civilians - adults and children. We do not expect European officials to treat the attack the way it should be. We know that behind every death is the money of Anglo-Saxons, who paid for this terror attack," the governor wrote.