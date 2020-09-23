Russian Foreign Ministry slams US attempts to forge coalition against Nord Stream 2

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia rejects US attempts to oppose the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project by forging a coalition of project opponents, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We condemn calls for forging a certain coalition against the pipeline, wherein German and other companies have already made multi-billion investments," the diplomat said.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93.5% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.