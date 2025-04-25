Relations between Moscow, Bishkek don't need adjusting — Russian embassy

BISHKEK, April 25. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Bishkek will remain at the level of strategic partnership, despite the incident with the detention of a Russia House employee in the mercenary recruitment case, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kyrgyzstan told TASS.

"Our relations have been and will be those of close strategic partnership," he said.

Kyrgyz law enforcement told TASS earlier that a female employee of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Kyrgyzstan and three other defendants in the case of recruiting mercenaries for a foreign army would be released from custody and placed under house arrest. They were arrested by a Bishkek court in mid-April.

The woman, Natalya Sekerina, a Kyrgyz citizen, was detained in the Kyrgyz city of Osh and placed in custody until mid-June 2025 by a Bishkek court. Apart from that, Russian blogger Viktor Vasilyev was arrested on charges of mercenary activities and two more individuals, including an employee of the Osh mayor’s office press service, were charged with involvement in recruiting people for a foreign state’s army.