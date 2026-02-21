Israeli attacks disrupt efforts to stabilize regional situation — Lebanese president

BEIRUT, February 21. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has strongly condemned Israel’s air raids on a Palestinian camp in the south of the country and the Beqaa Valley.

"The Israeli attacks represent a blatant act of aggression aimed at disrupting diplomatic efforts undertaken by Lebanon together with friendly countries to establish stability in the region," the presidential press service quoted him as saying in a statement.

It said that the Israeli actions reflect disregard for the will of the international community.

"These attacks must be stopped immediately and the UN Security Council must take measures to protect Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity," it said.

On February 20, Israel attacked the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian camp in the southern city of Sidon killing two commanders from the radical Palestinian Hamas movement. Later, the headquarters of the armed groups of the Shiite Hezbollah movement and a field camp in the town of Rayaq in the Beqaa Valley were bombed killing 12 and wounding 37 Hezbollah members.