Annual inflation in Russia gearing up to 5.84% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia accelerated from 5.72% a week earlier to 5.84% from March 3 to 10, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

"Inflation in the consumer market stood at 0.11% over the period from March 3 to 10, 2026 (eight days)," the ministry informed.

"In the food sector, the price change was 0.13% week on week. Fruits and vegetables prices dropped by 0.15% against the dip in cucumbers prices (8.03%); price dynamics for other foods was 0.16%. In the nonfood segment, price growth rates remained at the last week level (0.1%). Annual inflation was registered at the level of 5.84% on March 10," the ministry added.