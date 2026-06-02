LUGANSK, June 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities are withholding information about the consequences of the massive strike by the Russian armed forces on Ukraine's military-industrial complex enterprises and airfields of the Ukrainian armed forces, which indicates their effectiveness, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Russian army, in response to Kiev's terrorist act in Starobelsk, LPR, carried out a massive strike on Ukraine's military-industrial complex and Ukrainian army airfields on the night of June 2.

"Given that almost all Ukrainian public pages are now withholding accurate data on what was hit and where, I can say that this is precisely the factor signaling that our servicemen operated very effectively against Ukraine's military-industrial complex facilities and dual-use facilities," he said.

The military expert clarified that residents of Ukraine, based on his analysis of the Ukrainian segment of social networks, are glad that the Russian army attacked "the universally hated TCCs" (territorial recruitment centers, the equivalent of military enlistment offices).