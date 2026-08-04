Talks on prisoner swaps with Ukraine not proceeding smoothly — ombudswoman

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 4. /TASS/. Talks on prisoner exchange with Ukraine are not proceeding smoothly but Russia is committed to returning all of its nationals, Russian human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova said.

"The negotiations are difficult, but our goal is to bring all of our soldiers home, to bring all civilians home. And we are working toward this goal," she told reporters.

According to Lantratova, her office is currently working on the lists for swaps: a list of prisoners of war, in coordination with the defense ministry and security services, and a list of civilians who "physically cannot return home amid the current situation."

"It often happens that we submit lists of those we are ready to hand over but Ukraine is unwilling to take back its citizens," she added.