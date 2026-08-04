Russia's Alrosa holds 50% of world's diamond reserves — Putin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that Alrosa holds 50% of the world's total diamond reserves during a meeting with the company's CEO Pavel Marinychev.

"Do you have reserves of 1 billion carats?" the head of state clarified. Upon receiving an affirmative answer from Marinychev, Putin said: "That is approximately 50% of the world's diamond reserves."

The President also added that the company's output figures account for about 30% of global production. "Thirty percent in carats," Alrosa's CEO confirmed.