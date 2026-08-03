Russia's antimonopoly watchdog opens antitrust case against Apple

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) has opened an antitrust case against Apple Inc., the regulator told reporters on Monday.

"In accordance with the law on protection of competition and prior enforcement practice against Apple, which has been upheld by judicial authorities, the service has opened a case against the company," the FAS said.

The watchdog stated that Apple had failed to comply with an earlier warning regarding the pre-installation of a national messenger and a Russian application store on iOS devices, including iPhones and iPads.