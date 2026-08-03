Transport Ministry works on alternative logistics due to attacks on vessels in Sea of Azov

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry has established a headquarters to develop alternative logistics routes and redirect cargo flows to other modes of transport, the ministry reported.

"Due to the tense situation in the Sea of Azov following enemy drone attacks on maritime vessels, the Russian Transport Ministry is taking all necessary measures to ensure cargo logistics in the Azov-Black Sea basin. A special headquarters has been organized to coordinate transportation," the statement said.

The ministry noted that the headquarters aims to protect the transport industry and economic interests.

Furthermore, several stevedoring companies stand ready to handle additional cargo volumes and accelerate shipping rates at terminals, depending on their technological capabilities.

"In cooperation with the Defense Ministry, additional measures are being implemented to ensure safety of navigation and protect maritime vessels in the Azov-Black Sea basin," the Transport Ministry added.