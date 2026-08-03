Death toll from Ukrainian attack on Crimea rises further to four

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The death toll from a nighttime Ukrainian attack on the Republic of Crimea has increased to four, Governor Sergey Aksyonov said.

Earlier on Monday, he said that three people had been killed and two others injured as a result of the strike.

"According to updated information, one more person was killed in the nighttime attack on Crimea. I sincerely extend my condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Every life lost is a great loss for all of us," he wrote on the Max messenger.