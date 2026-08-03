Three civilians injured in Ukrainian drone attacks on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched drone attacks on several municipalities in Russia’s Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring three civilians, the regional emergency response center reported on Max.

"In the Bochkovka settlement in the Belgorodsky district, a man sustained multiple shrapnel wounds as a result of an FPV drone attack on a private home. <…> Near the Novaya Nelidovka settlement, a man and a woman were injured as a Ukrainian drone struck a car. They were taken with multiple shrapnel wounds to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2," the center reported.

It noted that the man injured in the Bochkovka settlement was also taken to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2 in serious condition.

In the Shebekinsky district, the roofs of two private homes, as well as the windows, facade, and entrance of a social facility were damaged as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks.