OPEC+ Monitoring Committee concerned over attacks on global energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has expressed concern over continuing attacks on glocal energy infrastructure facilities affecting overall supply ability, according to a statement posted on the OPEC website.

The JMMC "also expressed concern regarding attacks on energy infrastructure, noting that restoring damaged energy assets to full capacity is both costly and takes a long time, thereby affecting overall supply availability," the JMMC. "Accordingly, the Committee stressed that any actions undermining energy supply security, whether through attacks on infrastructure or disruption of international maritime routes, increase market volatility and weaken the collective efforts under the DoC to support market stability for the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy."

The Committee also analyzed the current market situation and "emphasized the essential role of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) in supporting the stability of global energy markets.

"In this context, the Committee highlighted the critical importance of safeguarding international maritime routes to ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy," it stressed.