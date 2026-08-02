Woman who brought explosive to Moscow eatery could have been unaware of parcel’s contents

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The woman who tried to bring an explosive to a restaurant in the center of Moscow could have been unaware of the parcel’s contents, Alpha counter-terror group veteran Sergey Goncharov told TASS.

"Each day, [Ukrainian intelligence] agents are arrested. Naturally, all the threats cannot be neutralized. And so, we have this tragedy. <…> The woman was a courier. She was promised good money. They told her, for example: ‘A friend of ours is celebrating a jubilee and your job is just to bring this parcel to the party and hand it over to the person celebrating his jubilee. This was her sole task. <…> We have had such instances," he said.

On the evening of August 1, an improvised explosive device exploded near a restaurant in Kudrinskaya Square in downtown Moscow. A woman tried to bring the bomb into the restaurant and was stopped by a security guard. Both of them and a restaurant visitor were killed in the blast while 21 others were injured.