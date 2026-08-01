France’s PM says forest fires brought under control

PARIS, August 1. /TASS/. French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that the wildfires that engulfed the republic had been brought under control.

"In general, fires are under control in our country today," he said in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche newspaper.

He cited the Gironde department in southwestern France as an example, where, according to him, it was extremely difficult to fight a forest fire because it created its own air currents and spread unpredictably. "Now the situation has become more stable again thanks to the outstanding work of the emergency services, the change in weather conditions and the constant monitoring of the fire," Lecornu said.

Fires in Europe, particularly in Spain and France, have reached record levels this year. The European Commission said that 13 planes and four helicopters, as well as hundreds of firefighters from all over the European Union, were mobilized to extinguish them through the EU civil defense mechanism.