Kim rejects accusations by terrorists regarding sale of military goods on Wildberries

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. By targeting Wildberries facilities, terrorists are masking their true motives and baselessly accusing the company of selling military goods, Tatyana Kim, the founder of Wildberries and head of RWB, told reporters.

"By striking us, the terrorists are masking their true motives and accusing us of allegedly selling military goods. However, you can check any global marketplace like Amazon or Alibaba and see whether we have anything that they don’t," she said.

There is neither logic nor common sense in the attackers’ actions, Kim said, adding that the adversaries themselves previously stated that the attacks were aimed at ordinary Russian citizens. "Their sole objective is to exert pressure, destabilize, and trigger panic and shock among a large number of Russians," she noted.