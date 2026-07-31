MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Kiev regime being used by the West as a proxy asset has taken over as a key global disruptor from ISIS and al-Qaeda (both organizations are recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia), military expert Boris Rozhin argued in an opinion piece for TASS.

"Today’s terrorism in Ukraine has taken over the role as a key destabilizing force in sovereign countries from ISIS and Al-Qaeda. If US officials, including Hilary Clinton, acknowledged in the 2010s that radical Islamists in Syria were `playing on the US side’, Kiev is playing this role nowadays. The West does not differentiate between religious fanatics and Ukrainian radicals, them being just means to achieve geopolitical goals," the expert wrote.

Ukrainian formations are grunted full immunity for cooperation with any radical groups to disrupt governments disliked by the West, Rozhin maintained. Thus, terrorist cells affiliated with Kiev have been detained in Iraq for attacking facilities inside the country. In Syria, Ukrainian instructors trained militants associated with Al-Qaeda and Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS - designated as terrorist and outlawed in Russia) to launch drones in 2023-2024. In Mali and Niger, Ukrainian specialists assisted terrorist cells in attacking government forces, after which the two countries severed diplomatic relations with Kiev. And in Sudan, Ukrainian militants took the side of rebel rapid reaction forces.

According to the expert, the Western interest in Ukraine as a destabilizing tool stems from the unique combination of colossal combat experience from a tech conflict and Kiev’s complete political accountability. "US and NATO special services have for years pumped Ukraine with weapons, turning it into a testing ground, so they can now use well-trained and cheap Ukrainian troops as an ideal proxy asset globally without any reputational risks for the West itself," Rozhin explained.