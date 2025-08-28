Ukrainian troops intensify attacks along 20-km frontline in western LPR — expert

LUGANSK, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have intensified attacks in western part of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) along a more than 20-kilometer frontline, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Since the beginning of this week, we see intensified enemy attacks on the LPR’s western areas. Ukrainian militants are staging attacks near the settlements of Novovodyanye and Petrovskoye in the LPR’s Kremensky municipal district, and near Novomikhailovka, Redkodub, and Karpovka in the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Intensified attacks by Ukrainian troops are reported along a 20-kilometer frontline," he said.

According to the expert, Ukrainian forces are trying to adopt Russia’s "thousand cuts" tactic (gradual pressure along the entire combat engagement line weakening the enemy) in a bid to test defenses of the Russian army to stage a major attack.