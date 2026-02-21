Eight types of newest drones introduced in Russia — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Rostec presented eight types of the latest UAVs for various purposes used in the special military operation zone on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, it said.

It presented battle suits, motorcycles, ammunition, anti-drones and more - over 140 products in total with a special emphasis on unmanned systems, including those with a vertical takeoff.

"The idea is simple: to showcase Rostec companies’ products used in the special military operation zone to help protect the interests of our country - from the famous Uralvagonzavod tanks and other armored vehicles to bulletproof vests and equipment in one place. Taking into account the specifics of the special operation, which is called ‘a drone war,’ we have put a special emphasis on UAVs - we are demonstrating eight of the latest models. We present devices of different designs - aircraft, with a vertical takeoff, quadrocopters, multicopters, both with electric motors and internal combustion engines," said Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov.

He said the products came from the Kalashnikov company, the Rosel holding company, and other enterprises - they are either serial samples or those being prepared for mass production.

The development of unmanned systems is one of the corporation's priorities, it said. The Rostec enterprises are boosting drone capacities, widen the product range, and produce all key components of unmanned systems, including controllers, communication systems, and electric motors.

"Let me remind you that over 10 types of our drones are effectively used in the area of the special operation today, thousands of enemy targets were discovered and hit," Chemezov said.