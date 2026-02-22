Norway secures top spot in Overall Medals Standings at 2026 Winter Olympics

MILAN, February 22. /TASS/. The national Olympic team of Norwegian athletes has secured in advance the top place in the Overall Medal Standings at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

Following the 15th day of the 2026 Olympics, Norway remains atop the Overall Medals Standings with 40 medals (18 gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze), followed by the United States (11 golds, 12 silver and nine bronze) and the Netherlands (10-7-3).

Five sets of medals will be contested during the closing day of the 2026 Olympics on February 22.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Russia’s Nikita Filippov won the silver medal in the Men’s Ski Mountaineering Sprint event and it was the first medal at the ongoing Olympics for the team of athletes competing under a neutral status.