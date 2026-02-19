Russia’s Petrosyan finishes 6th in women’s figure skating at 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

MILAN, February 20. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Adelia Petrosyan finished in the 6th place in women’s figure skating competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The judges awarded Petrosyan 141.64 points for her free skate program on Thursday night, which combined with her 72.89 points short program and earned her an overall 214.53 points.

"My feelings are weird. I have lost my chance to take a higher place. There should have been two quadruples and I practiced two quadruples," the 18-year-old athlete told journalists after her Olympic skate program.

"I'm a little ashamed of myself, the federation and the fans. It will be psychologically difficult for me to return back to Russia after such a skate program," Petrosyan added.

The gold of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in women’s singles went to US figure skater Alysa Liu, who won 226.79 points on the aggregate (76.59 points for short program and 150.20 for free skate). The silver was won by Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto with 224.90 points (77.23 + 147.67) and the bronze went to another Japanese figure skater, Ami Nakai, who flashed an overall score 219.16 points (78.71 + 140.45).

Petrosyan, born in 2007, is the three-time winner of the Russian Figure Skating Championships (2024, 2025, 2026) and the finalist of the Russian Grand Prix tournaments.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Late on February 19 afternoon, Russia’s Nikita Filippov won the silver medal in the Men’s Ski Mountaineering Sprint event and it was the first medal at the ongoing Olympics for the team of athletes competing under a neutral status.

Norway remains atop the Overall Medals Standings at this year’s Games with 34 medals (16 gold, eight silver and 10 bronze), followed by the United States (nine golds, 12 silver and six bronze) and hosts Italy (9-5-12).