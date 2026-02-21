Burberry extends rights to three trademarks in Russia for 10 years

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. British luxury clothing, accessories and perfume manufacturer Burberry has extended the validity period of the exclusive rights to three trademarks registered in September 2015 and January 2016 for 10 years, according to a TASS correspondent.

They include the inscriptions of Burberry and Burberry London, England.

Trademarks are registered under 4, 8, 9, 11, 16, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25, 28 and 41 classes of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICTS). They include cosmetics, perfumes, glasses and accessories for them, jewelry and other accessories, leather goods, clothing and footwear, hats under the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).

Trademark applications were filed in September and January. They were registered in May-December 2017. The exclusive rights expired in September 2025 and January 2026, respectively.

On April 28, 2022, French-American cosmetics company Coty, which owns about 80 brands, including Burberry, said it would wind down its Russian business. Earlier Rospatent head Yury Zubov told TASS that well-known foreign brands are trying to ensure both registration and extension of their trademarks in Russia.

The copyright holder is interested in preserving the brand's reputation, even if the market is temporarily unavailable. Zubov added it is unclear whether the brands would return.