MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Negotiations with Ukraine should continue, but the compromise must meet Russia's goals, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov told TASS in an interview.

"Negotiations must continue. There is no other option because the cost of the conflict is extremely high. Therefore, attempts to find common ground for a compromise are extremely important. The question is what kind of compromise it will be, how much it will meet Russia's goals, and, most importantly, what goals it will meet in terms of the interests of the Russian and Ukrainian peoples," he said.

Azarov emphasized that achieving the goals set by the Russian leadership is in Ukraine's best interest.

"Whatever anyone says, I am absolutely certain that eliminating this Nazi regime, which has been destroying Ukraine and its population since the coup d’etat, especially since Zelensky's arrival, is in the interests of the Ukrainian people," he pointed out.