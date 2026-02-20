Russian diplomat sees drone attack on Energodar school as attempt to hinder talks

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The recent Ukrainian drone attack on a school in Energodar, where about 600 children were present at the time, is an attempt to undermine peace talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"This attack should be viewed as a provocative act by the Kiev government aimed at creating an environment that precludes the possibility of talks continuing," he said.

"As if nuclear terrorism acts, targeting the Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar, are not enough for them, they are now threatening something that every country holds dear. <…> They are committing crimes against children and organizing attacks on educational facilities," the diplomat added.