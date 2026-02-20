PRAGUE, February 20. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that everyone in the European Union understands that Ukraine is losing the conflict.

"[Vladimir] Zelensky is often present at European Council meetings. If you ask him about the military situation in the conflict zone, he replies: ‘We are winning.’ But we all know that you are losing!" Fico said in a video address posted on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta, recognized as extremist in the country).

In his words, anti-Russian sanctions have proven to be ineffective and do not affect Russia in any way.